India vs Hong Kong News
Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend after match against India
After a long wait of 4 years, Hong Kong (HK) played a duel against India and once again occasionally tested the skills of the men in blue. The HK bowlers were close to the money fo
Twitter reacts as India shows poor performance against Hong Kong
Team India started off their Asia Cup 2018 with a fighting victory against low ranked team Hong Kong by 26 runs after their openers put on an outstanding opening partnership on Tue