India vs England News
James Anderson strongly denies the claims of his playing for personal milestones
James Anderson, the ice ace pacer from England has recently become the first pacer and third bowler to have 700 test wickets. And he said today he doesn’t play for personal milesto
Ashwin is a master of a spin says Ricky Ponting ahead of his 100th test match
On the latest episode of the ICC Review, Australia legend Ricky Ponting recalled his time with Ravichandran Ashwin. And lauded the Indian spinner as the master of a spin ahead of A
Rohit Sharma taunts on Ben Duckett's comments and reminds him about Rishabh Pant
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave England a reminder of Rishabh Pant's brutality in test cricket in response to Ben Duckett's comments. Earlier, Ben Duckett gave a threat to India a
England name their xi for the fifth and final test against India
England have named their xi for the fifth and final test against India starting from 7th March in Dharamsala. The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood returning to repla
Jasprit Bumrah returns as India announce their squad for the fifth and final test
India have announced their squad for 5th and final test of the ongoing series against England. India's speed star Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side. While Washington Sundar was r
KL Rahul in London to consult a specialist, set to miss the final test against England
KL Rahul is set to miss the final test in Dharamsala against England, which starts from March 7. According to ESPNCricinfo, KL Rahul is now in London and consulting a specialist fo
Indian youngsters jump big in latest ICC Men's test batting ranking
The Indian young brigade stride big after their Ranchi triumph and the new update of ICC Men's test ranking. Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have jumped long after t
Rohit Sharma heaps in praise India's young prodigies after series win over England
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was in all praise for the youngsters who stepped up against England to win the series by 3-1 with one match to spare. India have been without some exper
Gill- Jurel's ominous stand takes India home as they win the series with one match to spare
India thrashed England by 5 wickets and won the series with 1 game to spare on Monday (26th February). Shubman Gill's responsible 52* and Dhruv Jurel's brilliant 39* aided India ch
Ashwin, Kuldeep spin a web to propel India to the drivers test of Ranchi test
India on top after day 3 in Ranchi test. Dhruv Jurel's majestic 90 off just 147 deliveries and a fifer from India’s ironman Ravichandran Ashwin aided them to topple England. Earlie
Shoaib Bashir's best day at the office gives England edge ahead in Ranchi Test
India finished on 219-7 after day 2 in Ranchi test. Four fer from Shoaib Bashir and two scalps from Tom Hartley helped England reduce India for 219-7. India are 134 runs away, whil
Joe Root superb hundred triggers England's comeback in Ranchi test
England have scored 302-7 after the day 1 in Ranchi test. Joe Root's 31st test hundred propelled England towards 300 and helped them go unscathed after the day. After winning the t