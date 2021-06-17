India vs Bangladesh 2019 News
Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final
India are probably in a drought for an ICC trophy win for a considerable time. They came closer to the trophies in some of the previous tournaments. But they were unable to conquer
Night session of a D/N Test similar to morning session: Mominul
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has shared his experience on playing the day-night Test during the tour of India in 2019.Ahead of India's second-ever and first overseas D/N T
Saif stranded in Kolkata
Yet to debut Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan's return to home has been delayed with visa issues. Currently, he is staying back in Kolkata with six other cricketers.This is not the f
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: CAB to refund money of last two days tickets
The pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens was over on the third day. As a result, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to give money back to th
Virat's gesture will motivate youngsters : KS Bharat
BIPIN DANIKS Bharat, the new member of the Indian cricket team was over the moon when Team India skipper Virat Kohli had invited him to hold the trophy after the team won the pink
'We should come out of spin dependency'
Bangladesh has been whitewashed in the recently concluded two-match Test series against India. The Mominul Haque led side could not put any fight against the hosts India in any of
'Bangladesh need to play more Test matches' - Ravi Shastri
The performance of Bangladesh in Tests has been shaky for the last 19 years since getting the Test status. In recent times it has been traditionally shocking. So India coach Ravi S
My current favorite Bangladesh player is Liton Das: Harsha Bhogle
Harsha Bhogle, who has a very big base in Bangladesh talked about the current situation of Bangladesh and also revealed his favourite player in Bangladesh.Harsha Bhogle is quite a
'There is a lot to learn from this series' - Mominul Haque
Before the start of the Test series against India, it was said that the batsmen of Bangladesh would have to play more consciously in this series.Otherwise, it will be very difficul
She's unbelieveable and an amazing sport: Ganguly on PM Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh was present on the first day of the pink-ball Test after the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly invited her.Though it was a one-sided Tes
Ganguly asks Bangladesh players to show more determination
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels the players of Bangladesh need a bit more courage and determination to play in the longer format of the game.The historic pink ball Test ended i
Manjrekar and Harsha involved in a heated argument
The famous commentators Harsha Bhogle and Sanjay Manjrekar involved in a heated argument over the visibility of pink ball in dark evening.India outclassed Bangladesh in the first e