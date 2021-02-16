India vs Australia 2019 News
Chennai crowd are very intelligent: Virat Kohli
The first Test match between India and England was played behind closed doors at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Joe Root scored his fifth double century in his 100th Test match. He wa
Twitter mocks India after losing the ODI series
Despite winning the first two games and leading by 2-0, India lost the five-match series 3-2 against Australia and taste the series defeat in both the formats at home.It's not very
Khawaja and Zampa star as Aussies clinch ODI series
Indians got smashed at their own backyard. First, they surrendered to Aussies in the T20I series, losing 2-0 and now they lost the ODI series by 2-3. Well, who predicted this scrip
Turner speaks after destroying India in 4th ODI
Team India thought that they would get the job done in the 4th ODI after posting a mammoth 358/9 on the board. But that wasn't actually mean to be as it was actually proven wrong b
Captain Kohli criticizes DRS technology
Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not really pleased with Decision Review System which created a heated debate in almost every match for all the infamous dismissals. "It is just not co
Twitter hails Australia after a stunning chase
Australia chase down a mammoth 358-run to level the five-match ODI series 2-2 against India in Mohali.A six in the last ball from Jasprit Bumrah saw the Indian dressing room jumpin
Watch: Bumrah's six gets India's dressing room jumping
A tremendous six in the last ball from Jasprit Bumrah saw Virat Kohli and his men jumping in the dressing room.India posted a massive scored of 358 runs in the fourth ODI against A
Video: Finch's DRS review for LBW appeal will shock you
Earlier, while there was no effective use of technology, everyone counted on the umpires to make the right judgement. At times, judgement may be wrong leaving either of the team's
Dhoni will be rested for the last 2 ODIs: Bangar
Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Friday disclosed that MS Dhoni will be given the rest for the last two ODIs in the five-match series against Australia. The massi
Watch: Joint brilliance of MS Dhoni and Jadeja to dismiss Maxwell
Australian hitter Glenn Maxwell was dismissed in the third ODI between India and Australia with the combined effort of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.India are hosting Australia a li
Champion Bumrah turned the game around for us, says Kohli
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was pleased as punch with Jasprit Bumrah's fine run of form which is helping the team on numerous occasions. Bumrah was exceptional even in the truncated
Kohli reveals what Rohit and Dhoni told him during death overs
We saw in the T20Is between India and Australia, where the Indians failed to cope with the death overs but it has turned the other way around in ODIs. Indians managed to get back i