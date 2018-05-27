India vs Australia 2017 News
Spot-fixing allegations made against England, Australia
Spot-fixing allegations have been made against Australia and England in two Test matches in India in 2016 and 2017 after Al Jazeera reported pitch-fixing allegations against Galle
Ind-Aus series decider abandoned
Australia's India tour has ended in a disappointed fashion as the series deciding third T20I was called off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad. The series fini
Visiting Australia team’s bus was under a stone attack after the second T20 international match against India in Guwahati. The bus carrying Aussie cricketers was a bit damaged when
After a comfortable victory for Australia in the 2nd T20I, the fans of Guwahati couldn't bear the loss and they threw stones in Australia's team bus window when they were on their
Behrendorff cut India to level the series for Australia
27 year old left arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff led Australia to break the vicious losing streak against India in this season’s tour. The win margin was rather emphatic for the
Though India lost only 1 ODI and 1 T20I in this series so far, the fans of Guwahati still couldn't bear the loss today as some of the fans threw rocks in Australia team's bus windo
India starts T20 series with a comfortable win
The Australian team has been doing something common in all the three formats of the game recently that is batting collapse. It is turning out to be a common scenario for the men in
Smith ruled out; Warner to lead the side
The Australian skipper Steven Smith has been ruled out from the three match T20 series against India due to shoulder injury. Smith had undergone an MRI on his right shoulder on Thu
IPL contracts prevented Aussies from sledging: Sehwag
Former India opener Virendar Sehwag claimed that the Aussies players restrained themselves from sledging the Indian players during the recently concluded ODI series because of the
Indian former opener and the star batsman Virender Sehwag has taken a jibe at Australian cricketers, stating that the Aussies were scared of sledging Virat Kohli and the other Indi
India announces T20I squad; Nehra recalled
The three match T20I series between India and Australia will start from 7th October. BCCI have announced 15-man squad on Monday.Age is just a number. Ashish Nehra who is now 38 yea
India mark no 1 spot in ODI ranking
Rohit Sharma powered India to win the fifth and final one day international match of the series against Australia in Nagpur and with that to take the world number one spot in the I