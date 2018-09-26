
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • India vs Afghanistan 2018
India vs Afghanistan 2018 News
thumb

Watch: last over drama between India vs Afghanistan match

India and Afghanistan tied the clash of the fifth match of super four stage on Wednesday in the ongoing Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. [দেখুন ভারত-আফগান ম্যাচের শেষ বলের রোমাঞ্চ]In a virtu

thumb

Dhawan reveals how to break Rashid Khan's mystery

When Rashid Khan has been breaking through as an increasing mystery, Shikhar Dhawan just showed how to crack the myth of the rising Afghan spinner.The Indian opener, therefore, rev

thumb

India welcome Afghans with massive defeat

Afghanistan have started their Test arena with a colossal defeat of an innings and 262 runs, which is India's biggest win in Tests. The historic Bengaluru Test lasted only for two

thumb

Afghanistan all out for 109 in 1st innings

Afghanistan have been bowled out for 109 runs in their first innings of Test cricket. The hosts India have taken a massive lead of 365 runs and enforced follow-on on day two of Ben

thumb

Highlights: Afghanistan hit back in last session

Afghanistan have taken five wickets in the last session to make a comeback in the one-off Test match against India at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hosts are 347/6 at stump

thumb

Dhawan joins Bradman, Warner in elite list

Shikhar Dhawan has become only the sixth batsman to score a hundred before lunch on Day 1 of a Test match. The left-hander became the first Indian to do so in the one-off historic

thumb

We have better spin attack than India: Stanikzai

Afghanistan, the newly crowned Test playing nation are all set to face India for the first Test match on 14th of June, 2018. Ahead of their historic inaugural Test match, Afghan ca

thumb

Afghan coach finds no hazard 'playing with fasting'

Under the caretaking of Phil Simmons, Afghanistan are preparing themselves for their inaugural Test match that will be against India scheduled to start soon after the three match T

thumb

Afghanistan announce T20I, Test squads

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced squads for three T20Is against Bangladesh and their historic debut Test against India next month. Asghar Stanikzai will lead the Afgha

thumb

Karun named as Kohli's replacement for AFG Test

Karun Nair and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Vi

thumb

Kohli picks county over Afghanistan Test

India captain Virat Kohli has singed with Surrey County Cricket Club for three four-day matches from June 9 to 28. He will miss the historic Afghanistan Test in Bengaluru in the sa

thumb

India helped Afghanistan more than Pakistan: ACB CEO

While Afghanistan is taking preparation for the historic moment of playing their inaugural Test match, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiq Stanikzai hailed India’s role to nourish

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.