India Vice Captain News
Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough

Sanju Samson likely to appointed vice captain for South Africa ODIs

Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-bat of the Star India National Cricket Team, is most likely to be appointed as the team's vice-captain for the forthcoming three-game ODI series against

