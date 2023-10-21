India playing Xi News
Harbhajan Singh suggests two changes in Indian team for match against New Zealand
The Indian cricket team is grappling with a major conundrum as it faces the unenviable task of replacing the indispensable Hardik Pandya in its playing XI. A dynamic all-rounder, H
India probable Playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
India will face Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. The IND vs PAK match will take place on September 2nd (Saturday). The match venue is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in S
Sanjay Manjrekar names his India’s playing XI for Asia Cup against Pakistan
Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the Indian squad to add left-hander Tilak Varma to their squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan. Team India will o