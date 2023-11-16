
India coach News
thumb

BCCI yet to discuss Dravid's future as head coach of Indian team

According to reports, the BCCI has not yet initiated discussions regarding the future of Team India's support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid. In 2021, former India captain re

thumb

Dravid hoping for Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final

The 2023 Asia Cup schedule was announced on Wednesday. India and Pakistan are expected to face off in Kandy on September 2nd. India and Pakistan can potentially meet three times du

thumb

Ashwin shares reason behind Rahul Dravid's break from coaching duties

Ravichandran Ashwin has jumped into the defense of India coach Rahul Dravid and has explained why he decided to skip the Tour of New Zealand. Dravid and his coaching staff were giv

thumb

Dravid gets a rest for the New Zealand tour, Laxman will coach India

National Cricket Academy leader VVS Laxman will be India's acting head coach for the forthcoming New Zealand tour as the Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff has been given a hiatus fol

thumb

Dravid has fresh plans on captaincy.

The proceeding World Cup iSgoing to be the last mission for Virat Kohli as Indian Twenty/20 captain. However he will remain captain in Tests and ODIs. But India's new coach see thi

