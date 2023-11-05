Ind vs Pak News
Sourav Ganguly hoping for a semi-final between India - Pakistan in Kolkata
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed his desire for a match between India and Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC World Cup. Sourav Ganguly highlighted the i
Kuldeep’s inclusion was done keeping Pakistan in mind, says Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja spoke about the importance of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held in Ahmedabad on O
India Will Be Under Pressure at their home ground Instead of Pakistan, Says Hasan Ali
Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali claimed that hosts India will be under pressure in the much-awaited clash between PAK and IND at the ICC World Cup 2023 at home on Saturday.Pakis
India vs Pakistan Match 12, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The much-awaited weekend is finally here as we gear up for the India vs Pakistan clash on Saturday. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Match
Shubman Gill to play in Ahmedabad against Pakistan former India chief selector MSK Prasad
Former India selector MSK Prasad believes opener Shubman Gill will be part of the Indian team's playing XI for the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Prasad claimed that Gill h
Harsha Bhogle to miss duties at India-Pakistan game due to dengue
Popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, often referred to as the 'voice of cricket', on Thursday announced that he has contracted dengue fever.The well-known Indian commentator
Shubman Gill arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash
Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad ahead of India's clash with Pakistan on Saturday, October 14. Gill continues to recover from dengue fever and his participation in the game is un
BCCI plans grand ceremony before IND-PAK World Cup match, Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to capitalize on the 2023 ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan as it has decided to hold a special ceremony fo
Michael Atherton predicts Pakistan to beat India in World Cup clash
Michael Atherton has made a bold prediction about the upcoming ODI World Cup, suggesting that Pakistan will end their losing streak against India and register their first win in th
Kohli, Rahul tons before Kuldeep's 5 wicket haul crush Pakistan by 228 runs
India thumped Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs on Monday (11th September) at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's unbeaten tons set up India an indomita
Rain forces to use reserve day as India vs Pakistan match has been called off for today
The much hyped match India and Pakistan got called off and the match will go down to the reserve day. 24.1 overs have been bowled today and the match will resume from the point whe
India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match likely to be rescheduled
The BCCI is considering moving the key game of the tournament - India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad - from October 15 to 14, which could affect the overall schedule of the ODI World Cup