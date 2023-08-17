
IND tour to IRE News
thumb

India vs Ireland, T20I series 2023 schedule, Squads, venues, All you need to know

Team India will face Ireland in a three-game T20I series starting this week. The India squad of youngsters is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback from injury.Team India

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah returns as India name squad for T20Is series against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback to the Indian cricket side after a lengthy injury lay-off and will lead the side in a three-game T20I series against Ireland from 18 August.Jaspr

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav likely to lead India against Ireland in T20I series

T20I-ranked No. 1 batsman Suryakumar Yadav could be asked to manage Team India during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, with management considering resting all-rounder Hard

thumb

India’s T20I tour of Ireland schedule confirmed after WI tour

Immediately following the conclusion of the West Indies tour, India will tour Ireland for a three-game T20I series. The games will be played from August 18th to 23rd.India is ready

thumb

Ireland to host India for three T20Is in August

Ireland host India for three T20I tournaments in August but have opted to play their final ODI Super League series against Bangladesh in Chelmsford in May to maximize their chances

