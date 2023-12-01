IND A tour to SA News
KS Bharat to lead India A in South Africa tour
Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A. The two matches will be played while the Indian senior men's team is also on to
Few senior players likely to be part of India A tour of South Africa Tests, Reports
A group of senior players will reportedly travel to South Africa with the Indian A squad to take part in one of the three scheduled four-day competitions ahead of the two-match Tes