ILT20 2024 News
thumb

Mitchell McClenaghan names as MI Emirates bowling coach

Mitchell McClenaghan has playedIPL for Mumbai Indians for a long time. The former Kiwi pacer won the IPL fourtimes for Mumbai. McClenaghan has got a new responsibility this time. M

thumb

ILT20 introduces wildcard feature for next season

As of the second season onwards,franchises will be permitted to acquire two players as wildcards for the ILT20.The franchises shall have the authority to allocate a maximum of $250

thumb

David Warner may miss West Indies series for ILT20

David Warner is going to end hisTest career with the ongoing Pakistan series. Warner is going to miss the homeseries against the West Indies as he spends his last time in internati

thumb

ILT20 bans Naveen-ul-Haq for 20 months

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haqhas been banned for 20 months for violating the terms of the International T20League (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The cricketer will not be a

thumb

ILT20 2024 to commence on January 19

The schedule for the secondseason of International League T20 (ILT20) has been released. This tournamentwill start from January 19, 2024 till February 18, 2024. Like the first seas

thumb

Mark Wood is likely to miss at least three Tests in India due to ILT20 Contract

England pacer Mark Wood is doubtful for the first three games of the five-game Test series against India in January-February 2024.As the reports, England speedster Mark Wood is at

thumb

Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20

Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up

thumb

Shaheen Afridi gave permission to take part ILT20 next year

The International League T20 (ILT20) organizers have expressed their excitement about the upcoming second season of the tournament, which will feature Pakistani players with the ap

thumb

ILT20 2024: List of retained and released cricketers

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)and International League T20 (ILT20) will be held at the same time. The ILT20has retained foreign star cricketers before the BPL draft list is made.

thumb

ILT20 2024 to kick off on 13th January 2024

The United Arab Emirates-based T20 league wasted no time in announcing the start date of the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), which is set to begin on Januar

