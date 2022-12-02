ILT20 2022 News
Moeen Ali appointed Captain of the Sharjah Warriors in ILT20
The International League T20 (ILT20) franchise Sharjah Warriors has named Moeen Ali as captain for the inaugural edition of the competition.The upcoming inaugural edition of the In
Hales wants to focus on ILT20 now after T20 World Cup success
England opener Alex Hales won theT20 World Cup after returning to the national team. Although he wants tocontinue playing T20 for now, his main goal is the 50-over World Cup to be
Dwayne Bravo finds his ‘30’ with next generation through Dubai Fitness Challenge
‘Find your 30’ is the catch-cryof the incredibly popular, annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 byHis Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Cr
ILT20 players’ registration exceeds 300 expressions with deadline extended
The International T20 League(ILT20) has extended its UAE Players’ registration deadline to Monday, November21 (2022) 18:00 (UAE time) for those UAE players interested in putting th
ILT20: Trials for UAE players underway
In the search for UAE talent, franchiseteam, the Desert Vipers, conducted trials for UAE players in October in theGulf nation. Viper’s Director of Cricket and former Australian all
ILT20 players’ registration opens for UAE-based players
UAE’s International T20 League(ILT20) has announced that the Players’ registration portal, for UAE-basedplayers, is now OPEN and LIVE for those (UAE players) interested in puttingt
ILT20 brings ‘Smartball’s’ ‘Smarter Play’ technology to its inaugural tournament
ILT20 aims to take its fanengagement into the stratosphere by partnering with 'Smartball' for the openingedition of the International League T20 (ILT20). When the six franchises fa
PCB denies NOC to Azam Khan for ILT20
Azam Khan, who was the only player from Pakistan to take part in the opening event of the International League T20 (ILT20), was denied a Certificate of No Objection (NOC) by the Pa
ILT20: The golden bat gift for team owners
Ahead of the very exciting,highly-anticipated International League T20 (ILT20), set to be held in the UAEstarting January 2023, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan prese
His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan unveils ILT20 Trophy
His Highness Sheikh Nahayan MabarakAl Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, EmiratesCricket Board, unveiled the ILT20 trophy at an ILT20 stakeholder’s functi
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the
ILT20 Franchises secure over 50-International-Players in first sign-on
UAE’s International League T20, the ILT20, has today announced a stunningline-up of the game’s superstars have signed-on to participate in theInaugural event.Khalid Al Zarooni, Cha