ILT20 News
Mohammad Amir chooses ILT20 over BPL
The decision has been changed atthe last minute. Not Bangladesh's BPL, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir choosesUAE's franchise tournament ILT20. Amir will play there for the Desert Vip
Mitchell McClenaghan names as MI Emirates bowling coach
Mitchell McClenaghan has playedIPL for Mumbai Indians for a long time. The former Kiwi pacer won the IPL fourtimes for Mumbai. McClenaghan has got a new responsibility this time. M
ILT20 introduces wildcard feature for next season
As of the second season onwards,franchises will be permitted to acquire two players as wildcards for the ILT20.The franchises shall have the authority to allocate a maximum of $250
David Warner may miss West Indies series for ILT20
David Warner is going to end hisTest career with the ongoing Pakistan series. Warner is going to miss the homeseries against the West Indies as he spends his last time in internati
BPL to clash with 5 franchise leagues
The 10th season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will start on January 19. Once upon a time, popular star foreignplayers were seen in BPL. This time, many of them have written
ILT20 Schools Cup launched across UAE
DP World ILT20 Season 1 gathereda staggering 367 million viewership worldwide on linear and digital platformsthrough Zee Network and its syndicate partners – the second most for an
Shadab and Azam Khan to join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in ILT20
Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will join Shaheen Afridi at Desert Vipers in the second season of the DP World International League T20.Shadab Khan and Azam Khan will once again team up
Shaheen Shah Afridi joins Desert Vipers in ILT20
Pakistan pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has signed a three-year contract with the Desert Vipers in the InternationalLeague T20 (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates. The tournament will st
ILT20 2023: Dubai all set for opening ceremony
The UAE International Twenty20 League kicks off today with a grand opening ceremony.The ceremony will feature performances by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah, Jason Derulo a
BPL 2023: Abrar, Hasan, Charles, Walton join Comilla Victorians squad
Four foreign cricketers have cometo Bangladesh to play in the ninth season of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). All four cricketers come to play for the reigning champions Comill
Five foreign cricketers leave BPL to play ILT20
There was already an apprehensionthat some foreign cricketers might go to play in the International League T20(ILT20) which would start during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Sehwag joins the commentary panel of the ILT20
Virender Sehwag will set to the first DP World ILT20 with his action-packed commentary. The tournament will be held from January 13th to February 12th this year.The DP World Intern