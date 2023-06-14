
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC World Test Champional final
ICC World Test Champional final News
thumb

World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes

The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will

thumb

Australia hold top three positions in ICC Test Batting Rankings following WTC Final

Left-handed middle-order batterTravis Head has advanced significantly in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings byscoring a century in the final of the World Test Championship against

thumb

Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia

Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In

thumb

Report: India to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is likely to endorse Indian Premier League (IPL) performers forthe next three-format tour of the West Indies. This came after India

thumb

Australia become first team in cricket history to win all ICC titles

Australia defeated India in thefinal of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) by a comfortable margin of 209runs, becoming the first side to hold all of the ICC championships.The M

thumb

Rohit Sharma reaches another milestone in international cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma scored43 runs in the fourth innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship,setting a new record and joining an exclusive club. To become only the thi

thumb

Watch: Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in ICC World Test Championship final

A contentious call has made the headlineof the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval onSaturday (June 11).Indian opener Shubman Gill wasout before the day

thumb

India have made a mistake: Ponting on India's decision of leaving out Ashwin

Australia's legendary captainRicky Ponting sees India's grave mistake of not playing a second spinner.According to him, India have already stepped into the trap. How it goes fromhe

thumb

Virat Kohli recalls the hype around Rohit Sharma ahead of WTC final

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was caught up in a recent interview with ICC where he spoke about captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 against

thumb

I am slightly concerned: Steve Smith regarding Test cricket's future

Australia star batter Steve Smithwants the cricket boards to give the highest importance to the five-day format.He thinks it is possible to keep people interested in Test cricket o

thumb

We don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy: Dravid before WTC final

The final match of the World TestChampionship is tomorrow. Both India and Australia are preparing for the final.It is expected that a very hard fight will be seen in this match.The

thumb

ICC reveals full list of commentators for WTC final

All attention has now gone fromthe Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to the World Test Championship Final,which will begin on June 7 at The Oval in London. The Indian and Australian

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.