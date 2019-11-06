ICC World T20 Qualifier News
PNG cricketers given heroes’ welcome after earning T20 WC qualification
With such a great surprise, Papua New Guinea has made them qualified for the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in the recently concluded ICC World T20 Qualifier in United Arab Emirates
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After
T20 World Cup Qualifier to be scrapped for 2021
The T20 World Cup Qualifier is set to be scrapped as qualifiers for the 2021 World Cup will come directly from regional finals.The ongoing T20 WorldCup Qualifier is most likely to
ICC T20 World Cup 2020: List of final 16-teams
Unlike the one-day World Cup, the ICC introduces the generosity in the Twenty20 format to the world stage. So even just ten teams in fifty-over cricket, ICC has organized the T20I
ICC announce World T20 Qualifier schedule
International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the schedule of the upcoming World T20 Qualifier, which is scheduled to begin on October 18.The International Cricket Council (IC
Watch Losing 8 wickets to score 9 runs!
On Tuesday, Myanmar cricket team recorded a bizarre incident in the ICC World T20 Asia B Qualifier match against Malaysia. [দেখুন ৯ রানে ৮ উইকেট মিয়ানমারের]Depicted as one of the l