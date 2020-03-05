ICC World T20 2016 News
T20 World Cup loss to India most disappointing: Mashrafe
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has official bade goodbye to Bangladesh captaincy, as he confirmed on Thursday (March 5) that the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket St
Stokes recalls 2016 WT20 final after Brathwaites's innings against New Zealand
England seam bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes quoted about the final of ICC World T20 final 2016 after the fighting innings from Caribbean all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite against Engla
Phil Simmons to step down as Afghanistan coach after World Cup 2019
Afghanistan head coach Phil Simmons will step down from his role following the 2019 cricket World Cup in England and Wales which is scheduled to end on July.Simmons was appointed a
On this day: Brathwaite births the title for West Indies
West Indies has clinched the title of ICC World Twenty20 2016 through beating England by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a short while ago.Carlos Brathwaite hit four conse
Defeat against India will always have a special place in Mahmudullah's heart
Bangladesh middle-order batsman Mahmudullah Riyad has finally opened up his mouth on that historical 1-run defeat against MS Dhoni led Team India in the World Cup T20 last year.Cha
Happy Fizz describes ESPNCricinfo award as a great achievement
Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has thanked ESPNCricinfo and expressed his pleasure as he won the ESPNCricinfo Best T20 Bowling Performance of the Year 2016.[আরো দেখুনঃ
Soumya finishes second in WT20 Play of the Tournament
Afghanistan opening batsman cum wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has outclassed Bangladesh's opener and super all-rounder Soumya Sarkar to win the Nissan Play of the Tournament award
Watch Sammy-Charles get reception in St. Lucia
West Indies have won three World titles in a time span of about two months - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2016, ICC Women's World T20 2016 and ICC Men's World T20 2016. West Indies ar
Mustafizur Rahman: Best Breakthrough Bowler of WC 2016
The fragrance of the World Cup is still getting strong and various cricket communities are revealing the names of best performers in their point of view. The most well-known cricke
St. Lucia stadium to be renamed in honour of Darren Sammy
West Indies have won their second World T20 title under the captaincy of Darren Sammy. Sammy is the only captain to win two World T20 titles. Now he gets honoured by the Prime Mini
Cricket world surprised to see Nehra in place of Mustafiz
International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced World T20 2016 XI where a single Bangladeshi performer received a place but that is also as a 12th man. The Tiger pace sensation M
'Stokes is a legend - Cricket is a cruel game' Brathwaite
So four and four might always not come to eight – when you know Carlos Brathwaite executed four brutal sixes in the final over of a World Cup final to guide his team to be champion