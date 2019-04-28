
  • ICC World Cricket League Division Two 2019
ICC World Cricket League Division Two 2019 News
thumb

Namibia crown World Cricket League Division-2 title

Namibia are the new crowning champion of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 gaining a comprehensive victory over Oman in the final in Windhoek.On the back of their group stage

thumb

Papua New Guinea and Namibia secure ODI status for the upcoming WC

Namibia beat Hong Kong by 151 runs and Papua New Guinea beat Oman by 145 runs to reclaim their one-day International (ODI) status on Friday and and a place in ICC Cricket World Cup

