ICC Women's World T20 2020 News
thumb

ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament

At the end of the 8th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the best team of the tournament comprising greatest performers of

thumb

Mother blessed controversy-free umpiring to her son

It was a big moment for both on field umpires- Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and Ms. Kim Cotton (New Zealand)- to officiate first time in the final of the ICC organized mega event (ICC Wom

thumb

Fruitless Australia visit by families of India's top three women cricketers

BIPIN DANIIt was not a fruitful Australia visit by the families of three Indian women cricketers.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's parents (father Harmander Singh and mother Satvinder Kau

thumb

Australia clinch record fifth World Cup title

Australia have won back-to-back titles and for the fifth time in the women's T20 World Cup final beating India.With the help of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in batting and with the

thumb

'Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit'

BIPIN DANIIt will be a double delight for India women's team captain if we win the ICC Women's T-20I World Cup on her birthday, which also happens to be the International Women's D

thumb

I just hate playing against the Indians: Australia pacer

India and Australia will play in the final of the women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8. The two teams also faced each other in the opening match of the World Cup. Incidentally,

thumb

Wishes pour in for Birthday Girl to win World Cup for India

BIPIN DANIHarmanpreet Kaur will have her own birth date (March 8) in the deep of her mind when she will be leading the Indian team in the ICC World Cup T-20I final on Sunday in Mel

thumb

India have high chances of winning World Cup, predicts astrologer Lobo

Indian women's team has "high chances" of winning the T20 World Cup, according to Greenstone Lobo, the renowned sports astrologer, who rightly predicted Arjuna Ranatunga's Sri Lank

thumb

Tigresses end disappointing World Cup campaign

Bangladesh have also lost their last match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup group stage. As Bangladesh fight against India and New Zealand, it is thought

thumb

Radha Yadav keeps her promise and wins Player of the Match award

BIPIN DANIBefore going to Australia for the ICC Women's T-20 World Cup, Radha Yadav's coach Prafful Naik had sought promise from his student that she would at least won the Player

thumb

Watch: Shafali Verma executes new version of 360 degree shot

Indian woman cricketer Shafali Verma played a new kind of 360 degree shot in the league match against Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup.ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on the flo

thumb

Watch: Bangladesh women's keeper fails to dislodge stumps in time

Bangladesh women's team wicket-keeper Sultana failed to make an easy stumping in time which provided a life line for Australian batter Mooney.ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on the fl

