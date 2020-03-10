ICC Women's World T20 2020 News
ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament
At the end of the 8th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the best team of the tournament comprising greatest performers of
Mother blessed controversy-free umpiring to her son
It was a big moment for both on field umpires- Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and Ms. Kim Cotton (New Zealand)- to officiate first time in the final of the ICC organized mega event (ICC Wom
Fruitless Australia visit by families of India's top three women cricketers
BIPIN DANIIt was not a fruitful Australia visit by the families of three Indian women cricketers.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's parents (father Harmander Singh and mother Satvinder Kau
Australia clinch record fifth World Cup title
Australia have won back-to-back titles and for the fifth time in the women's T20 World Cup final beating India.With the help of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in batting and with the
'Listen to Punjabi songs and dance a bit'
BIPIN DANIIt will be a double delight for India women's team captain if we win the ICC Women's T-20I World Cup on her birthday, which also happens to be the International Women's D
I just hate playing against the Indians: Australia pacer
India and Australia will play in the final of the women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8. The two teams also faced each other in the opening match of the World Cup. Incidentally,
Wishes pour in for Birthday Girl to win World Cup for India
BIPIN DANIHarmanpreet Kaur will have her own birth date (March 8) in the deep of her mind when she will be leading the Indian team in the ICC World Cup T-20I final on Sunday in Mel
India have high chances of winning World Cup, predicts astrologer Lobo
Indian women's team has "high chances" of winning the T20 World Cup, according to Greenstone Lobo, the renowned sports astrologer, who rightly predicted Arjuna Ranatunga's Sri Lank
Tigresses end disappointing World Cup campaign
Bangladesh have also lost their last match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup group stage. As Bangladesh fight against India and New Zealand, it is thought
Radha Yadav keeps her promise and wins Player of the Match award
BIPIN DANIBefore going to Australia for the ICC Women's T-20 World Cup, Radha Yadav's coach Prafful Naik had sought promise from his student that she would at least won the Player
Watch: Shafali Verma executes new version of 360 degree shot
Indian woman cricketer Shafali Verma played a new kind of 360 degree shot in the league match against Sri Lanka in ICC Women's T20 World Cup.ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on the flo
Watch: Bangladesh women's keeper fails to dislodge stumps in time
Bangladesh women's team wicket-keeper Sultana failed to make an easy stumping in time which provided a life line for Australian batter Mooney.ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on the fl