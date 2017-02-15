
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 News
thumb

Bangladesh women win the toss, opt to field first

Bangladesh women’s cricket team are take on Ireland women in the third super of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017. Rumana Ahmed, the skipper of Bangladesh women has won the toss

thumb

Live: Tigresses take on Pakistan in WC qualifier

Bangladesh women’s cricket team take on Pakistan Women cricket team in the eighth match of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017. After winning the toss Pakistan have decided to bat

thumb

ICC reveals the fixture of ICC Women's World Cup 2017

International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the fixture of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday. Eleventh edition of women’s world cup will undergo from 24 June in England and

thumb

Nigar, Khadija lead Tigresses to emphatic win against Ireland

Bangladesh women’s cricket team got emphatic win of 39 runs over Ireland women in the warm-up match prior to the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ প্রস্তুতি ম্যাচ

thumb

Rumana optimistic to get positive result

Bangladesh women’s cricket team will depart Dhaka for Sri Lanka on Friday to take-part in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017, which is going to begin from 7 February. Rumana

thumb

Lata and Fahima to miss the ICC Women's WC Qualifier 2017

Bangladesh women’s cricket team are working hard ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017, which is going to start from 7 February in Sri Lanka. 14-member Women squad have

thumb

Fixtures of ICC Women&#039;s WC Qualifier 2017

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 is going to kick off from 7 February in Sri Lanka. Ten teams will participate in this upcoming event of International Cricket Council (ICC) in

thumb

Bangladesh in group &#039;B&#039; of ICC Women&#039;s WC Qualifier 2017

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017. Bangladesh are slated in Group ‘B’ and will face South Africa, Pakistan, Sco

