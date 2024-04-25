
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier News
Sana Mir appointed ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

Legendary Pakistani captain SanaMir has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as theambassador for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which will take place

Former Tigers mentor Walsh is in the coaching staff of the Zimbabwean women's team

Former Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh has joined the coaching staff of the Zimbabwe women's team ahead of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers. The legendary West Indies cric

Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage

Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav

Bangladesh women's team register another easy win to reach semi-finals

Bangladesh women’s team have registeredanother win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday (September21) in Abu Dhabi and ended the group stage with hundred percent

Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

The next edition of the Women'sT20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in February next year. Eight teams,including Bangladesh Women’s team, will battle it out in the UAE this m

