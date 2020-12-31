ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 News
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020
Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team
Weerasinghe likely to be interim coach for Sri Lanka women's team
Former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahesh Weerasinghe, who has played five first-class matches is likely to be an interim coach for the Sri Lanka women's team.According to the sources in S
BCB to make changes in women's team coaching staff
The hope was that the Bangladesh women's cricket team would win at least one match. With that goal in mind, Salma Khatun-led team went to play in the Women's T20 World Cup in Febru
Pakistan star cricketer Sana Mir retires
Even in the early part of the new millennium, women’s were banned from playing in the open field in Pakistan. Pakistan star all-rounder Sana Mir started playing cricket in such a c
India's T20 WC win over Australia more important: Brett Lee
While former Australia speedster Brett Lee will surely be rooting for Australia to win in the Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he believes it w
Starc cuts short SA tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy compete in T20WC final
Australia will be out of service of pacer Mitchell Starc for Saturday’s final one-day international against South Africa in Potchefstroom after he was permitted to leave the tour t
Women's T20 WC: Australia set up final clash with India
Title holders and hosts Australia have set up a final clash with India in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as they ended South Africa's dreams in a rain-hit semifinal on Thur
Ritu Moni grieves coach's death following career-best haul
Muslim Uddin; a very well known figure among the Bangladeshi women cricketers. He is the person who is credited for shaping the career of many of the Bangladesh's current women cri
Tigresses humbled by White Ferns in low-scoring contest
Ritu Moni's superb bowling went in vain as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in a low-scoring bout at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday
Tigresses plead for more matches against top oppositions
Bangladesh suffered a 86-run thrashing against the hosts and title holders Australia in their second Group A game of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Canverra on Thursday.H
Bangladesh's tournament all but over with 86-run thrashing by Australia
Australia have registered a 86-run thumping win over Bangladesh on Thursday at the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. With the win, the title holders keep their chances for a
Tigresses meet mighty Australia
With an eye to revamp the defeat against India in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Bangladesh will take on the hosts Australia in their second Group A fixtu