ICC Under-19 World Cup 2016 News
thumb

Playing in Bangladesh a bigger challenge: Joseph

Five years back West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was an U-19 World Cup winner in Dhaka. Now in 2021 he faces a new, bigger challenge.[caption id="attachment_157873" align="al

thumb

Mumbai Indians have added Alzarri Joseph in replace of injured Milne

Mumbai Indians have added West Indies young quality pacer Alzarri Joseph into their squad in replace of injured New Zealand’s speedster Adam Milne in the twelfth edition of the Ind

thumb

Miraz in ICC Team of the Tournament

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team's captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz had a terrific campaign during the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016, in which he shone both with

thumb

Miraz made captain of ESPNCricinfo U-19 WC XI

ESPNCricinfo, the leading cricket website of the world, has recently announced the best XI of the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016, which included two cricket

thumb

BCB President happy to have hosted &#039;biggest ever&#039; U-19 WC

Nazmul Hasan Papon, the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has admitted the fact that it was a challenge hosting the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 ever so successful

thumb

ICC satisfied with organization of U-19 WC

David Richardson, the chief executive officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday has said that the game's governing body is quite satisfied with its decision to c

thumb

Miraz in no hurry to break into senior side

Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the captain of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team, lifted the Player of the Tournament award on Sunday for his brilliant performance throughout the ICC Under-19 C

thumb

Miraz becomes Man of the Tournament

Bangladesh may have missed out on the chance of playing in the final of the just concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 at their own backyard, but the captain of the team Me

thumb

West Indies beat India to become ICC U-19 CWC Champions

The West Indies Under-19 Cricket Team have become the champions of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh by outclassing the favourites India by five wickets at the Sher

thumb

Preview: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Semifinal-2, ICC U-19 WC 2016

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team are just two steps away from clinching their first ever World Cup title, which will also mark first for the entire nation in any major sporting glo

thumb

Law doesn&#039;t want to make same mistakes again

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team have so far been unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016. After having won all three of their group games, they picked up an em

thumb

India U-19 advance to fifth Youth World Cup Final

India Under-19 Cricket Team, led by Ishan Kishan and coached by the great Rahul Dravid, advanced to the final of ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh on Tuesda

