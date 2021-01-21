ICC Under-19 World Cup 2016 News
Playing in Bangladesh a bigger challenge: Joseph
Five years back West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was an U-19 World Cup winner in Dhaka. Now in 2021 he faces a new, bigger challenge.[caption id="attachment_157873" align="al
Mumbai Indians have added Alzarri Joseph in replace of injured Milne
Mumbai Indians have added West Indies young quality pacer Alzarri Joseph into their squad in replace of injured New Zealand’s speedster Adam Milne in the twelfth edition of the Ind
Miraz in ICC Team of the Tournament
Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team's captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz had a terrific campaign during the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016, in which he shone both with
Miraz made captain of ESPNCricinfo U-19 WC XI
ESPNCricinfo, the leading cricket website of the world, has recently announced the best XI of the recently concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016, which included two cricket
BCB President happy to have hosted 'biggest ever' U-19 WC
Nazmul Hasan Papon, the President of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has admitted the fact that it was a challenge hosting the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 ever so successful
ICC satisfied with organization of U-19 WC
David Richardson, the chief executive officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday has said that the game's governing body is quite satisfied with its decision to c
Miraz in no hurry to break into senior side
Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the captain of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team, lifted the Player of the Tournament award on Sunday for his brilliant performance throughout the ICC Under-19 C
Miraz becomes Man of the Tournament
Bangladesh may have missed out on the chance of playing in the final of the just concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 at their own backyard, but the captain of the team Me
West Indies beat India to become ICC U-19 CWC Champions
The West Indies Under-19 Cricket Team have become the champions of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh by outclassing the favourites India by five wickets at the Sher
Preview: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Semifinal-2, ICC U-19 WC 2016
Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team are just two steps away from clinching their first ever World Cup title, which will also mark first for the entire nation in any major sporting glo
Law doesn't want to make same mistakes again
Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team have so far been unbeaten in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016. After having won all three of their group games, they picked up an em
India U-19 advance to fifth Youth World Cup Final
India Under-19 Cricket Team, led by Ishan Kishan and coached by the great Rahul Dravid, advanced to the final of ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh on Tuesda