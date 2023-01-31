ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 News
Bangladesh's Shorna Akter in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament
Shorna Akter’s excellentperformance with the bat in the first-ever ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup hasbeen reflected in the best XI of the tournament. This batter of Bangladesh gota
Bangladesh win big but eliminated from ICC U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have finished the ICCU19 Women’s World Cup mission with a comfortable 5-wicket win against UAE onWednesday (January 25). Bangladesh finished third in the group despite t
Dilara Akter ruled out of T20 World Cup, Fargana Hoque named as replacement
Dilara Akter will miss the ICCWomen's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa. She has been ruled out of theWorld Cup due to a right ankle injury. Fargana Hoque Pinky has been nam
Bangladesh lose for first time in U19 Women's World Cup against South Africa
Hosts South Africa defeatedBangladesh by 5 wickets in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Super Six Group 1match on Saturday (January 21). This is the Tigers' first defeat in the ong
Bangladesh include four U19 players in senior Women's T20 World Cup squad
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup isgoing on in South Africa, where Bangladesh are also participating. 4 cricketerswho are in the Bangladesh team in the U19 Women's World Cup have got
Bangladesh qualify for Super Six stage with straight three wins in U19 Women's World Cup
Bangladesh have confirmed theSuper Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup with three wins in threematches. They beat USA by 5 wickets on Wednesday to qualify for the next stage
Henriette Ishimwe claims double hat-trick in Rwanda's famous U19 World Cup win
The ongoing ICC Women's U19 T20World Cup in South Africa is already a milestone for Rwanda. They made theoccasion memorable with a great victory. Where the team's all-rounder Henri
Bangladesh confirm second round in U19 Women's World Cup with another win
o With this victory, the second round has been confirmed for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the toss andbatted first. Misty Saha was shaky from the start, though Afia Prottasha waslook
Bangladesh beat Australia by 7 wickets in ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh get off to a greatstart in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday (January 14). In theirfirst match, the Tigers beat the favorites Australia by a big margin of 7w
ICC worries as women's cricket stalls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
The first-ever Women's U19 WorldCup is going to start in two days. Among the ICC's full member nations, onlyAfghanistan are absent from the 16-team tournament. That's not surprisin
Bangladesh U19 team beat South Africa and India in World Cup warm-up matches
Bangladesh U19 women's cricket teamdefeated India in their second warm-up match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 WorldCup. Bangladesh’s preparation for the World Cup has been good by win
Chanderpaul remains as USA coach at U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the tall Estonian great and recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, will lead the way as the US launches its inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World C