
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • ICC test bowlers rankings
ICC test bowlers rankings News
thumb

R Ashwin ranks No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankingsR Ashwin ranks No. 1 in the ICC Test bowler rankings

A host of Indian stars have been rewarded for their excellent performances during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar series against Australia by holding up well in MRF Tyres' l

thumb

Ashwin replaces Anderson to take No. 1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has risen to the top of the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings as James Anderson's stint at the summit comes to an end.India's spin

thumb

England bowler James Anderson returns to the top of the Test rankings

England pacer James Anderson has become the new No. 1 bowler in the latest update of the ICC Test Player Rankings on 22nd February 2023.James Anderson's distinguished career contin

thumb

Kagiso Rabada Moves Up to No 3 in ICC Test Bowler Rankings

Kagiso Rabada, a South African paceman, was rewarded for his victorious effort against England at Lord's as he rose sharply in MRF Tires' recent ICC player rankings.South Africa's

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.