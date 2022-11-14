ICC Team of the tournament News
Kohli, Suryakumar named in "Most Valued Team" of 2022 T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav will represent India in Jos Buttler-led England Most Valuable Team for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan have
ICC announces team of the tournament after England victory
The month-long eighth edition of the 2022 T20 World Cup ended with England defeating Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday 13 November at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground.England