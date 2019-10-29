ICC T20I World Cup 2020 News
'The T20 suits the way we play, lot of energy' - PNG Captain Vala
Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala says that the belief among the players and the willingness to work for each other have thrown them for the T20 World Cup for the first time in t
I'm scoring in franchise leagues to prepare for the World Cup: Gayle
West Indian giant Chris Gayle disclosed that his interest to play in the franchise leagues is to get prepared for the World Cup.A massive entertainer of world cricket, Chris Gayle,