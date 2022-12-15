ICC T20 World Cup 2021 News
No shopkeepers took money from Rizwan in Pakistan after they beat India in T20 WC
India and Pakistan faced off inthe first game of the 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24 at the DubaiInternational Stadium. In that match, India lost to Pakistan for the first timein
Hasan Ali loses temper and misbehaves with local spectators
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali iscurrently out of the national team. He dropped the catch at a crucial time inthe semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Since then, he has become a villai
There's another World Cup in 2024 and that's my next goal: Wiese
Last year, Namibia surprisedeveryone by reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Despite losing toSri Lanka, the African nation advanced to the next round after defeatingI
Pant keen on playing against Pakistan in T20 World Cup
India and Pakistan will start theICC T20 World Cup campaign with a face-to-face fight. Next Sunday, the 'HighVoltage' match will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Tick
We took a lot of belief from defeating Bangladesh last year, says Berrington
Participating in the World Cupwas once a dream for Scotland. But they are now giving the big teams a taste ofdefeat in the World Cup. After defeating the West Indies in the eighth
When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni contacted with me: Kohli
Virat Kohli gave up the captaincyof the T20 format after the failure in the last T20 World Cup in 2021. Then ODIcaptaincy was also taken away from Kohli. Rohit Sharma was given the
Afghanistan can win the Asia Cup: Asghar Afghan
Afghanistan is the only team thathave never played in the final of the Asia Cup. However, Afghanistan's formercaptain Asghar Afghan thinks that his successors can win the Asia Cup
I do not understand how can you win these many matches if you are conservative: Rohit
India’s limited-overs captainRohit Sharma talks about the team’s performance in the shortest format ahead ofthe five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on Friday (July
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals
International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w
Gayle hints at international retirement after getting out in WI's last league game
West Indies left-handed batsman Chris Gayle hinted at his retirement in the last league game of West Indies in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The league stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Notorious pitch invader Jarvo 69 'offers to help' needy Indian team
Following two successive defeatsagainst Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, perhaps TeamIndia ‘needs’ Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo 69 to bring luck for Virat Kohli's
Warne questions Smith's selection in Australia T20 squad
After two consecutive wins in theongoing T20 World Cup, Australia lost to England miserably by 8 wickets intheir third match yesterday. Former Australia legendary spinner Shane War