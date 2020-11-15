ICC T20 World Cup 2020 News
Netherlands cricketer van Meekeren turns as delivery boy for survival
Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren shared an emotional story of him, where the cricketer has become a delivery boy to run his life.The common enemy COVID-19 has affected all
Lockdown in Australia again, uncertainty over T20 World Cup
The second wave of coronavirus has appeared in Australia. Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, has been locked down for six weeks. The new ban came into effect from midnig
New Zealand shows interest to host IPL this year
Due to the coronavirus, it is not yet certain whether it will be possible to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29, but
Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka or UAE in scheduled time: PCB CEO
The sword of uncertainty is still hanging over the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus. No one knows whether the T20 World Cup will be held in October-November at all. Meanwhile,
Malik thinks Pakistan is favourite to win this year's T20 World Cup
The future of the 2020 T20 World Cup is still uncertain due to the coronavirus. The official decision about this year's World Cup will be known by the 10th of next month. If the Wo
Warner prefers IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed
If there is no T20 World Cup, then Steven Smith has said that he will give priority to Indian Premier League (IPL) instead of domestic league. His teammate David Warner, another Au
BCCI looking to organize IPL at any cost, even in empty stadiums
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not been able to reach a final decision on the IPL due to ongoing decision of T20 World Cup in Australia this year. It is being
T20 World Cup in New Zealand!
There’s much uncertainty about hosting T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Then there’s a possibility that World Cup will shift to Australia’s neighboring country New Zealand. Fo
Sangakkara against hosting T20 World Cup this year
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has suggested to cancel this year's T20 World Cup. He advises to avoid risk in such critical situation of coronavirus.Meanwhile, former
CA to face huge financial lose as organizing WC this year at high risk
Australian cricket authorities assuming that there is 'very high risk' of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed. Therefore the body is bracing up for huge revenue loss because
The fate of T20 World Cup to decide on June 10
The entire cricket world was watching yesterday's International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting with keen interest. The fate of the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was supposed
World Cup will held this year as per plan: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has told Reuters that, it is continuing its preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November. The ICC al