ICC T20 World Cup 2020 News
thumb

Netherlands cricketer van Meekeren turns as delivery boy for survival

Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren shared an emotional story of him, where the cricketer has become a delivery boy to run his life.The common enemy COVID-19 has affected all

thumb

Lockdown in Australia again, uncertainty over T20 World Cup

The second wave of coronavirus has appeared in Australia. Melbourne, the country's second-largest city, has been locked down for six weeks. The new ban came into effect from midnig

thumb

New Zealand shows interest to host IPL this year

Due to the coronavirus, it is not yet certain whether it will be possible to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The tournament was scheduled to start on March 29, but

thumb

Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka or UAE in scheduled time: PCB CEO

The sword of uncertainty is still hanging over the T20 World Cup due to the coronavirus. No one knows whether the T20 World Cup will be held in October-November at all. Meanwhile,

thumb

Malik thinks Pakistan is favourite to win this year's T20 World Cup

The future of the 2020 T20 World Cup is still uncertain due to the coronavirus. The official decision about this year's World Cup will be known by the 10th of next month. If the Wo

thumb

Warner prefers IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed

If there is no T20 World Cup, then Steven Smith has said that he will give priority to Indian Premier League (IPL) instead of domestic league. His teammate David Warner, another Au

thumb

BCCI looking to organize IPL at any cost, even in empty stadiums

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not been able to reach a final decision on the IPL due to ongoing decision of T20 World Cup in Australia this year. It is being

thumb

T20 World Cup in New Zealand!

There’s much uncertainty about hosting T20 World Cup in Australia this year. Then there’s a possibility that World Cup will shift to Australia’s neighboring country New Zealand. Fo

thumb

Sangakkara against hosting T20 World Cup this year

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has suggested to cancel this year's T20 World Cup. He advises to avoid risk in such critical situation of coronavirus.Meanwhile, former

thumb

CA to face huge financial lose as organizing WC this year at high risk

Australian cricket authorities assuming that there is 'very high risk' of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed. Therefore the body is bracing up for huge revenue loss because

thumb

The fate of T20 World Cup to decide on June 10

The entire cricket world was watching yesterday's International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting with keen interest. The fate of the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia was supposed

thumb

World Cup will held this year as per plan: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has told Reuters that, it is continuing its preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November.  The ICC al

