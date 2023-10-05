
ICC ODI Rankings News
thumb

Bangladesh slip to eighth spot in ICC ODI Rankings

On the opening day of the ODIWorld Cup, Bangladesh have once again dropped one step in the ICC ODI rankings.Sri Lanka have moved up to No. 7 by displacing Bangladesh to No. 8, who

thumb

Mohammad Siraj regains the number one ODI rank

India’s pace ace Mohammad Siraj became the number 1 ODI bowler yet again. His rampage spell [6-21] against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final dismantled the hosts for a measly 50, whi

thumb

Bangladesh regain 7th position in ICC ODI Rankings after defeating India

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runsin a tense and exciting match in the Asia Cup Super Four yesterday. Thisvictory has come due to team performance. With this victory, Bangladesh hasre

thumb

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah improve ICC ODI rankings

Pace duo Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah improved their ICC ODI rankings for bowlers after the latest update on Wednesday.Pakistan's stranglehold at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Batting

thumb

India, Pakistan cricketers dominate in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Three Indian cricketers finallycracked the top ten of the ICC One-Day International Rankings after 55 weeks oftrying. As a result of his stellar play in the Asia Cup, Indian battin

thumb

Australia retain No.1 spot in ODI rankings

Australia secured a great win in the first match of the ODI series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 7). They won by 3 wickets chasing 223-run target where they were 113

thumb

Gill moves to No. 3 in the latest men's ICC ODI rankings

A pair of Indian up-and-coming talents have set new career highs in the latest MRF Tires ODI Batting Rankings, beating world No. 1 batsman Babar Azam.Great news for Team India: two

thumb

There is a reason Pakistan are number one in ICC ODI's Rankings, Rohit Sharma

Pakistan recently secured the top position in the ICC ODI rankings after defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match series in Sri Lanka.Before challenging Pakistan in the ongoing A

thumb

Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings

Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the

thumb

Shakib returns to top 10 in ODI rankings, Head moves to No. 2 in Test rankings

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan jumped three spots to 10th in the ICC ODI bowler rankings. Shakibtook 4 wickets in three matches with an outstanding economy of just 2.88

thumb

Australia retain No. 1 spot in annual update of ICC ODI Rankings

Finally, the ICC ODI Team Rankingsare somewhat stable in the annual update. The world cricket governing body,International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list after the ann

thumb

Fakhar Zaman gets a massive boost in the ODI batter rankings

In-form Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was rewarded for his run-scoring spree in the ongoing PAK vs NZ ODI series as the left-hander climbed to second place in the latest ICC ODI bat

