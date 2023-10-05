ICC ODI Rankings News
Bangladesh slip to eighth spot in ICC ODI Rankings
On the opening day of the ODIWorld Cup, Bangladesh have once again dropped one step in the ICC ODI rankings.Sri Lanka have moved up to No. 7 by displacing Bangladesh to No. 8, who
Mohammad Siraj regains the number one ODI rank
India’s pace ace Mohammad Siraj became the number 1 ODI bowler yet again. His rampage spell [6-21] against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final dismantled the hosts for a measly 50, whi
Bangladesh regain 7th position in ICC ODI Rankings after defeating India
Bangladesh beat India by 6 runsin a tense and exciting match in the Asia Cup Super Four yesterday. Thisvictory has come due to team performance. With this victory, Bangladesh hasre
Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah improve ICC ODI rankings
Pace duo Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah improved their ICC ODI rankings for bowlers after the latest update on Wednesday.Pakistan's stranglehold at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Batting
India, Pakistan cricketers dominate in ICC ODI Batting Rankings
Three Indian cricketers finallycracked the top ten of the ICC One-Day International Rankings after 55 weeks oftrying. As a result of his stellar play in the Asia Cup, Indian battin
Australia retain No.1 spot in ODI rankings
Australia secured a great win in the first match of the ODI series against South Africa on Wednesday (September 7). They won by 3 wickets chasing 223-run target where they were 113
Gill moves to No. 3 in the latest men's ICC ODI rankings
A pair of Indian up-and-coming talents have set new career highs in the latest MRF Tires ODI Batting Rankings, beating world No. 1 batsman Babar Azam.Great news for Team India: two
There is a reason Pakistan are number one in ICC ODI's Rankings, Rohit Sharma
Pakistan recently secured the top position in the ICC ODI rankings after defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in a three-match series in Sri Lanka.Before challenging Pakistan in the ongoing A
Shubman Gill enters top 5 in latest ICC ODI Rankings
Indian cricketers have improvedwell in the latest ICC rankings. Opener Shubman Gill is among the top five battersin the ODI rankings. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav has taken the
Shakib returns to top 10 in ODI rankings, Head moves to No. 2 in Test rankings
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan jumped three spots to 10th in the ICC ODI bowler rankings. Shakibtook 4 wickets in three matches with an outstanding economy of just 2.88
Australia retain No. 1 spot in annual update of ICC ODI Rankings
Finally, the ICC ODI Team Rankingsare somewhat stable in the annual update. The world cricket governing body,International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the list after the ann
Fakhar Zaman gets a massive boost in the ODI batter rankings
In-form Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was rewarded for his run-scoring spree in the ongoing PAK vs NZ ODI series as the left-hander climbed to second place in the latest ICC ODI bat