
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC ODI Bowler Ranking
ICC ODI Bowler Ranking News
thumb

Keshav Maharaj becomes No 1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became the No. 1 bowler in ODIs ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the top, he overtook Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

thumb

Shaheen Afridi loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a spot he had secured just last week.In the ongoing Cricket World Cup in 2023, Indian bow

thumb

Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 bowler ICC ODI Rankings

Thanks to some impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler in the world.In-form p

thumb

Mohammed Siraj Becomes World No. 1 bowler in ODIs

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became number one bowler in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, a testament to his rapid rise in international cricket.Right-arm pacer Mohamme

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah move to No: 1 in the ICC ODI rankings

ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah brilliant bowling display helped India to a minimal total against England in the first ODI.ICC-ODI Rankings: Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumra

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.