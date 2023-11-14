ICC ODI Bowler Ranking News
Keshav Maharaj becomes No 1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became the No. 1 bowler in ODIs ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the top, he overtook Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Shaheen Afridi loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has lost his top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, a spot he had secured just last week.In the ongoing Cricket World Cup in 2023, Indian bow
Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 bowler ICC ODI Rankings
Thanks to some impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler in the world.In-form p
Mohammed Siraj Becomes World No. 1 bowler in ODIs
India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday became number one bowler in the ICC rankings for ODI bowlers, a testament to his rapid rise in international cricket.Right-arm pacer Mohamme
Jasprit Bumrah move to No: 1 in the ICC ODI rankings
ICC ODI Rankings 2022: Jasprit Bumrah brilliant bowling display helped India to a minimal total against England in the first ODI.ICC-ODI Rankings: Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumra