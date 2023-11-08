
ICC ODI Batsman Rankings News
Shubman Gill claim top spot in latest ODI Batters Rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's reign as the best ODI batsman in the world is over, with young Indian batsman Shubman Gill taking the top spot in the latest ICC men's batting ranking

Fakhar Zaman gets a massive boost in the ODI batter rankings

In-form Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was rewarded for his run-scoring spree in the ongoing PAK vs NZ ODI series as the left-hander climbed to second place in the latest ICC ODI bat

