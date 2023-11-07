
ICC nominees Players of the Month News
thumb

ICC announce Men's Player of the Month nominees for October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month for October awards.Three outstanding players of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

thumb

ICC announces nominees for Men's Player of the Month July

Two of England's Ashes stars and a young Dutch phenomenon have been nominated for the ICC's Men of the Month July 2023 award.The International Cricket Council unveiled the latest i

thumb

ICC announce nominees Players of the Month April 2023

The ICC has announced three nominees for the March 2023 Player of the Month award, including Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman, New Zealand all-rounder Mark Chapman and Prabath Jayasu

