ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023 News
Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe players headline ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the best XI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.There are three cricketers in the XI from Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Zi
Dilshan Madhushanka replaces the injured Chameera in Sri Lanka squad
Young left seaman Dilshan Madhushankahas been included in Sri Lanka's World Cup qualifying squad after fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera was ruled out of the tournament through inju
ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2023 Schedule, Squads, All you need to know
Zimbabwe will also host the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with matches to be played at four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July 2023.The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup