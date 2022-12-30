
ICC Men's Player of the Year News
thumb

Nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 announced

An inspiring leader, an aggressive hitter, a classic opener and a fiery pacer are our nominees for the 2022 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Here we take a look at their

thumb

Nominees for ICC Men's T20I 2022 Cricket Player of the Year announced

Batsmen from three different continents were nominated for the 2022 ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award. Here we take a look at their exploits.The International Cricket Coun

thumb

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi declared ICC Men's Player of the Year

DUBAI, Jan 24 - Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi was named men's cricketer of the year on Monday and has joined team-mates Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to help his country wi

