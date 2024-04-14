ICC Men's Cricket World Cup News
Pat Cummins shares his favorite memory in India
Australian captain Pat Cummins had a Q&amp;A session with his fans via his official Instagram account on Sunday as he answered a raft of questions. Cummins shared this via his
Adam Zampa opens up about the reasons behind his decision to skip the IPL
Australia's star leg spinner Adam Zampa withdrew from this season of Indian Premier League (IPL). He revealed factors behind his decision, as he cited he was completely drained fro