ICC Emerging player of the year News
Marco Jansen named ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022
Sparkling displays with the ball and vital contributions with the bat at crucial moments – the winner of the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award had an unforgettable 202
Pakistan's Rizwan & Fatima Sana Wins ICC T20I & Emerging player of the Year award
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan its T20I cricketer of the year for his sheer "consistency, irrepressible spir