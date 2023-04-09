ICC Elite Panel of Umpires News
Aleem Dar will continue umpiring in international matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board has nominated Aleem Dar for the ICC International Panel of Umpires. The 54-year-old three-time ICC Referee of the Year has replaced Ahsan Raza on the int
Aleem Dar retires from ICC Elite Panel of umpires
Pakistan's legendary umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the elite International Cricket Council (ICC) panel after nearly 19 years.Aleem Dar's long and eventful career as a refe
Former ICC elite-panel umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in a car accident
Rudi Koertzen, the former umpireof the ICC elite panel, has died in a tragic road accident. He was 73 years oldat the time of his death. He breathed his last in a road accident on
Roshan Mahanama keeps his promise of meeting a boy in Mumbai
Former Sri Lanka captain and ICCElite Panel Match Referee Roshan Mahanama met a young cricket enthusiastArsalaan Akhtar at his home in Mumbai recently and shared with him hisexperi
English Umpire suspended for 6 days by ICC
England umpire Michael Gough has been banned for six days by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after breaching the bio-secure bubble in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.English
Steve Bucknor welcomes 'home umpires arrangement'
Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Steve Bucknor has welcomed the interim arrangements of appointing ‘home’ umpires but insisted on the appointment of only ‘the best’ in business. Given
Alternate methods be made by umpires to hold bowler's belongings: Daryl Harper
Umpires at the bowler’s end have traditionally held whatever the bowler has requested, including hats, caps, jumpers and sunglasses. Once cricket is permitted again after the curre
ICC International panel umpire on tree trunk in coronavirus lockdown
The whole of India is in lockdown till April 15 due to the pandemic coronavirus. Everyone is passing their time according to their own interest in these lockdown days.However, the
Aleem Dar talks about charity work through his restaurant 'Dar's Delighto'
BIPIN DANIApparently Aleem Dar is the first international cricket umpire who has opened the doors of his own restaurant for the poor people in Pakistan. ICC's Elite Panel umpire Da
Aleem Dar's restaurant to offer free food to unemployed and poor people
Whole world is trembling with coronavirus fear. The working people are most at stake because working places of being shut down. Lockdown is underway in most countries to prevent th
ICC Elite Panel of Umpires: S Ravi omitted, Gough-Wilson added
Senior Indian umpire Sundaram Ravi, who has been under controversial circumstances for his decision making over the years, is left out of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2019-20
India's Sundaram Ravi set to be removed from ICC Elite Panel of Umpires
Sundaram Ravi, the sole representative of India in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, is set to be removed soon, Indian media reported. Even after he was selected as one of the 16 ump