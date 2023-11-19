ICC CWC 2023 News
Travis Head's blistering 137 thumps India in the final to lead Australia to their 6th title
Australia thumped India on the final and won their 6th title. Travis Head's unreal hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's gutsy fifty helped them chase down India's 241. Before the chase
Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance aids Aussies reach the final
Australia won the second semi-final against South Africa by 3 wickets and reached the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Mitchell Starc's all round brilliance helped them t
Shami runs riot to steer India final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
India thumped New Zealand by runs on Wednesday (15th November) at Wankhede, Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's dual centuries along with Rohit Sharma's quick-fire 47 and Shubma
Clinical India outperform Netherlands as they register their 9th win of the world cup
India have another comprehensive victory in the world cup as this time they have beaten Netherlands by 160 runs on Sunday (12th November) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Dual centuries f
Stokes, Willey star in England's dominating win over Pakistan
England signed off their world cup campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan by 93 runs on Saturday (11th November). Ben Stokes 84 and 3 fer from David Willey helped England crash
Marsh's blitzkrieg 177* crashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Australia thumped Bangladesh to end their group stage phase. They have beaten Bangladesh by a thumping 8 wickets on Saturday (11th November). Towhid Hridoy scored a fine 74 off 83
Gerald Coetzee, Van Der Dussen script South Africa's dominating win over Afghanistan
South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets on Friday (10th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Four fer from Gerald Coetzee and fifty from Rassie Van Der Dussen helped S
Boult runs riot as New Zealand maximize their chances for semi-final
New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka to book their tickets for the semifinal of ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Trent Boult's deadly 3 fer, aided by Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner an
Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands
England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea
One of the greatest ODI knocks from Maxwell pulls off heist against Afghanistan
Maxwell's unreal 201 helped Australia thumping Afghanistan. At one point Aussies were reeling at 91-7 but Maxwell pulled off the heist and played the greatest ever ODI innings to w
Shakib's all-rounder brilliance leads Bangladesh to a thumping victory over Sri Lanka
Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka to keep their hope alive for the Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday (6th November) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Shakib and Shanto's dual fiftie
A valiant hundred from Charith Asalanka aids Sri Lanka post 279 on the board
Sri Lanka have posted 279 on the board on Monday (6th November) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Charith Asalanka's fighting 108 helped Sri Lanka post 279. On the other hand