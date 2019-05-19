ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 News
Phil Simmons to step down as Afghanistan coach after World Cup 2019
Afghanistan head coach Phil Simmons will step down from his role following the 2019 cricket World Cup in England and Wales which is scheduled to end on July.Simmons was appointed a
MOT Raza presents emotional speech
"This trophy is a painful reminder of the dreams that we had," said Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Man of the Tournament of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 held by Zimbabwe.Raza ha
Afghanistan crowned champions of the World Cup Qualifiers
From losing the first three games to almost be dumped out of the tournament, to having other results go your way whilst being busy at winning every game that you've on your hands,
Afghanistan grab World Cup spot
Afghanistan have sealed World Cup spot with a five-wicket victory over Ireland in the last match of the Super Sixes at World Cup qualifier at Harare Sports Club, Harare. It will be
Guys are shattered in the dressing room: Cremer
Within couple of days, the World Cup qualifier has seen too many heartbreaks. Yesterday, it was Scotland and today it was the hosts of the World Cup qualifiers Zimbabwe.The hosts h
UAE demolish Zimbabwe's WC dreams
United Arab Emirates have knocked Zimbabwe out of contentions for 2019 World Cup as they seal a 3-run win (DLS) against the hosts in the super six game of qualifiers at Harare Spor
Windies qualify for WC, Scotland miss out
Windies have become the ninth team to qualify for the ten-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They have won by 5 runs (D/L method) in a close-clash against Scotland in the super six s
Rashid's five-for keeps Afghanistan alive
Afghanistan are having quite a seesaw ride in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers and somehow they are keeping themselves alive to earn a spot in the World Cup.After bowling out Unite
ICC charges Samuels with one demerit point
Windies batsman Marlon Samuels has received a warning and one demerit point after being charged with a Level 1 Breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Per
Windies inch closer to World Cup
With four matches remaining in the Super Six phase, five teams are competing for two coveted spots in the marquee World Cup clash in the summer of 2019 in England. As of how things
Zimbabwe climb top of the table after thrashing Ireland
Led by Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 69 nd three-wicket hauls for Tendai Chisoro and Graeme Cremer, Zimbabwe registered a 107-run win over Ireland at the Harare Sports Club to move to t
Afghanistan stay alive, Nepal gain ODI status
The Super Sixes round of the ICC World Cup qualifiers started with thrills and emotions with Afghanistan pulling yet another stunning victory over Windies while the day was a histo