ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 News
Shane Bond to act as bowling consultant for England in New Zealand tour
Former Kiwi fast bowler Shane Bond is likely to serve as bowling consultant for England in the upcoming tour of New Zealand next month as there creates a vacant position in the bow
IPL 2019 final was more emotional than 2015 WC semi-final - De Kock
South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton De Kock rates Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final as the most emotional moment in his whole career.All the players of all sports in th
Fan reacts on Star Sports' Mauka Mauka ad for Father's day
The official broadcaster, Star Sports has been arranging different advertisements to increase the excitement of the World Cup since the previous World Cup in 2015. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: স্
"We need to be as aggressive as we can" - Boult after India demolition
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult is hopeful of same kind of swinging pitch around the country in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 that was seen yesterday in the warm-up
Australia's Starc ready to replicate his fierce bowling in the upcoming WC
Australian speedster Mitchell Starc believes that he has rediscovered his full fitness and variations following the muscle injury ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in E
"They could do some damage"- Steve Waugh on Australia's WC chances
Former World Cup winning captain Steve Waugh thinks that every team must be aware of team Australia in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.[caption id="attachment_121078"
English pacer Mark Wood thinks 500 is gettable for England
England paceman Mark Wood insists that England team have the all power and ability to score first ever total of 500 runs in one-day international cricket.England team had been in s
Bangladesh's 2015 win over England named as the greatest moment in WC history
Another ICC Cricket World Cup is knocking at the door. So ahead of the World Cup, the global governing body of cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) is arranging different fe
Maxwell looks to replicate his floating role in the upcoming World Cup
Australian hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell looks to repeat his same success as a floating role in the upcoming World Cup that played a big contribution to led Australia to win t
"West Indies will be the surprise element"- reckons Brian Lara
West Indies have been in poor form constantly in one-day internationals since the last World Cup which was held in Australia and New Zealand in 2015. But recent form of their newbi