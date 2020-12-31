ICC Awards of the Decade News
Stokes reacts on baggy green cap given for ICC Test Team of the Decade
England all-rounder Ben Stokes shared his received caps after being included in the ICC Test Team of the Decade and the ICC ODI Team of the Decade.The latest trending topic around
Afghan board seeks 'state medal' for Rashid Khan
Afghanistan Cricket Board has requested the country's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to award Rashid Khan a state medal for being named ICC Men's T20I player of the decade.On Mond
Watch: MS Dhoni's ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade moment
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been awarded the award of ICC Spirit of Decade Award in the ICC Awards of the Decade.The latest trending topic around the game is the ICC Awards
Warner congratulates Kohli on ICC Player of the Decade award with a funny video
Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner congratulated Indian skipper Virat Kohli for honored as ICC Player of the Decade, with a funny edited video.The latest trending
Kohli wins Cricketer of the Decade award
The ICC Awards of the Decade comes to a conclusion as India's Virat Kohli has won the Sir Garfield Sobers ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade award.Kohli was the only man to score ove
Kohli, Stokes in ICC's Test XI of the decade
ICC (International Cricket Council) has named Virat Kohli as the captain in its Test XI of the decade.Kohli is one of two Indians in the team. Off-spinning all-rounder Ravichandran
ICC names Shakib in ODI XI of the decade
World No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in ICC's Men's ODI team of the decade. He is the only Bangladeshi in the XI.On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (
ICC releases categories and nominees for ICC Awards of the Decade
International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched a new award program titled ICC Awards of the Decade and released the categories and nominees for the award.From time to time, the I