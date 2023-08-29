Hijab Zahid News
Multan Sultans hire Hijab Zahid as general manager, first-ever female to get the role in PSL
Hijab Zahid, a journalist, willtake over as general manager of the Multan Sultans after the departure ofHaider Azhar, making her the first female general manager of a T20 franchise
