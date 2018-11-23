Highlights News
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 1st Test, Day-2
The Chattogram Test has been witnessing an eye-to-eye clash between Bangladesh and Windies as the hosts finish second day with 133-run lead having only five wickets in hand.[captio
Highlights: Ban-W vs UAE-W
Bangladesh Women Cricket Team have been passing through a golden period of time in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier. They have secured their third consecutive victory and e
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, 3rd day
Opener David Warner picked up his consecutive centuries as Australia end day-3 on 377 for 9. After incessant drizzle washed out the entire opening session on the third day of the s
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, 1st Day
Bangladesh have finished the first day of the second Test in a better position against Australia at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The Tigers have finished day one on
Highlights: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Final
Pakistan have lifted their first-ever Champions Trophy title as they beat India by 180 runs in the Final of 2017 edition at The Oval in London. [দেখুন এই ম্যাচের ফুল স্কোরকার্ড]Ind
Highlights: Bangladesh vs India, Champions Trophy 2017
India have qualified for the Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as they seal a convincing victory of nine wickets against Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingh
Highlights: Pakistan vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Pakistan have created another upset in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a 8-wicket victory over England in the first semi-final of the tournament at Swalec Stadium, Cardiff. The
Highlights: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Pakistan have earned semi-final berth as they beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in match 12 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Swalec Stadium, Cardiff. They will face England in the fir
Highlights: India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
India have knocked South Africa out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The defending champions gained upper-hand by eight wickets in match 11 at The Oval, London.South Africa were p
Highlights: England vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2017
England have beaten Australia by 40 runs in DLS method after no further play was possible due to rain after 40.2 overs of the match. England were 240/4 with Ben Stokes and Jos Butt
Highlights Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Magnificent Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad have taken Bangladesh to a memorable victory against New Zealand in the ninth match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Swalec Stadium
Highlights: Sri Lanka vs India, ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Sri Lanka have made the Group B of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 very interesting as they handed a seven-wicket defeat to defending champions India in the eighth match at The Oval.Sri