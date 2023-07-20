Head Coaches News
Dravid hoping for Pakistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 final
The 2023 Asia Cup schedule was announced on Wednesday. India and Pakistan are expected to face off in Kandy on September 2nd. India and Pakistan can potentially meet three times du
Misbah is likely to take charge of Pakistan team again, says Razzaq
Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Misbah-ul-Haq can make a comeback as national team head coach following changes in the management committee.Former Pakistani cricketer Abdu
We don’t have a champion team, says Bradburn Pakistan head coach
Head coach Grant Bradburn wants Pakistan to change their cricket brand if they want to do well at the World Cup and Asian Cup this year.Pakistan cricket team head coach Grant Bradb
West Indies have separate red ball and white ball coaches for the men's team
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced today that the role of head coach for the West Indies senior men's teams will be split into two separate positions.In a first for West Indies Cr