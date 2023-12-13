Head coach News
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
Karachi Kings appointed Phil Simmons as their Head coach
The Karachi Kings have appointed former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons as their head coach for the upcoming ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), replacing Johan Bo
Shane Watson appointed as Quetta Gladiators head coach
Quetta Gladiators has appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the franchise's head coach in the upcoming 2024 edition of PSL.Former Australian all-rounder Shane Wat
SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach
Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w
Mohammad Yousuf appoints as Pakistan U19 head coach
Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan U19 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appo
BCCI yet to discuss Dravid's future as head coach of Indian team
According to reports, the BCCI has not yet initiated discussions regarding the future of Team India's support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid. In 2021, former India captain re
Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been assigned key roles in PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as the director of cricket.Former pacer and current interim sports minister of Punjab Wahab
Islamabad United appoint Mike Hesson as head coach
Islamabad United has appointed former New Zealand coach and director of Royal Challengers Bangalore Mike Hesson as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.Mike Hesson has b
Amol Muzumdar appointed as head coach of India women team
The BCCI announced on October 25 that it has appointed Amol Muzumdar as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. Muzumdar said he is excited about the role as head co
Jonathan Trott reveals the reason for Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said they could have given New Zealand a chance in Wednesday's World Cup game if they had not dropped several catches.The 16th match of the ICC Men
RCB confirm Luke Williams as Head Coach of WPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (September 30) confirmed the appointment of Luke Williams as the head coach of the women's team for the upcoming edition of the Women'
Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024
Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga