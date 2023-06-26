HBL PSL 8 News
PCB earns more than Rs 5 billion from PSL 8
The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has turned into a resounding financial triumph, generating a staggering revenue of more than PKR 5 billion.The eighth edition
"Sab Sitaray Humaray" - PCB releases official anthem for HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the official anthem "Sab Sitaray Humaray" for the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha
Islamabad United unveil inspired new Kit for PSL 8
These are the new Islamabad United Jerseys 2023, Islamabad's new home and away kits for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season.The hype surrounding the eighth edition of the Pak
PCB names match officials for HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced match officials and a star-studded commentary panel for the 8th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The Pakistan Cricket
Brand new PSL Trophy to be introduced for Season 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to unveil a redesigned trophy for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is due to start on February 13t
Season Passes introduce for PSL 8 matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket price details for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The PCB has also released details on ticket p
Franchises complete the squads in PSL 8 Replacement Draft
All PSL franchises picked up their two extra players to boost the extra category for PSL 8. In addition, the franchises also handpicked the players for the vacancies in their squad
New logo and slogan for PSL 2023 revealed
The Pakistan Super League has unveiled the renewed logo for the eighth edition of the league. Also, the official PSL 8 slogan has been changed from "Soch Hai Apki" to "Sab Sitaray
Michael Clarke likely be part of commentary panel in HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary panel.Former Australian cricket star Michael Cla
Harry Brook, Adil Rashid set to miss HBL PSL 8 due to national duties
England batter Harry Brook and spinner Adil Rashid will miss the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Due to their engagements with the English team, English
HBL PSL Season 8 schedule revealed by PCB
After a long delay, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the full schedule of the highly anticipated eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).The tournament begin
Opening ceremony of PSL 8 will held in Multan
The report states that the opening ceremony and first game of PSL 8 will be held in Multan on February 13th. The first matches will be played simultaneously in Multan and Karachi.M