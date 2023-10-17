
Hayley Matthews News
thumb

Hayley Matthews to captain the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 09

Hayley Matthews will lead the Melbourne Renegades this season, taking on the role after captain Sophie Molineux was ruled out for the entire season as she continues to recover from

thumb

Salma shines in bowling but defending champions Trailblazers start campaign with heavy defeat

Women's T20 Challenge which canbe called Women’s IPL too took place on Monday (May 23). Defending championsTrailblazers lost to Supernovas by a huge margin of 49 runs in the tourna

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

Warner and Matthews adjudged as Player of the Month

Australia's opening batter David Warner and West Indies' all rounder Hayley Matthews have won the title of ICC Player of the Month for men and women respectively. They were adjudge

thumb

Shakib nominated for Player of the Month

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is one of three male players to be nominated for ICC Player of the Month award for July.Shakib played an important role during Bangladesh's a

