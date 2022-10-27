Harschelle Gibbs News
Rossouw-de Kock's record partnership gives Bangladesh huge target of 206 runs
South Africa have made a bigtotal of 205 runs with a great batting show by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton deKock against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rossouw smashes acent
Maximum runs taken off one ball has to be taken with a pinch of salt
By Kersi Meher-Homji(as told to Bipin Dani).Most level headed commentator gets excited and yells “It’s maximum” meaning it’s a six when Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Garry Sober
Vaughan picks Test cricket greatest 'Bald XI'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a list of XI with all the bald-headed cricketers which he named ‘Test cricket greatest Bald XI’.Vaughan picked his country’s legenda
Herschelle Gibbs picks his all-time best XI for Test and ODI
Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs have made his all-time Proteas Test and ODI XI he played with.This former batsman has always been active on social media and likes to s
Isolation game of cricketers goes viral
Herschelle Gibbs is spending time with Kohli at the gym. David Warner makes a video with Kane Williamson. No, don't be surprised. This is not possible for quarantine cricketers or
Rohit takes dig at ICC over best pool shot tweet
Everyone is getting a long vacation. That has never happened in the history of the world. All domestic or international games around the world have been suspended. The entire sport
'Bangladesh need fielding heroes'
Ryan Cook joined Bangladesh in July earlier this year after reaching an agreement with the BCB to work up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.The South African f
'Would you people like some tissues maybe'
While Cricket Australia chief slammed hard on abuse of Australian cricketers’ wives and partners in the field by South African fans, former Proteas greats phrased Aussies as ‘whing
Whiteley whips six sixes in an over
In a match of the NatWest T20 Blast, Ross Whiteley of Worcestershire hit six sixes in an over against Yorkshire although his team ended at the losing side of the match. The match w
Sourav Ganguly captains all-time best Champions Trophy XI of CA
Ahead of the seventh edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, Cricket Australia has compiled their chosen best eleven. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ক্রিকেট অস্ট্রেলিয়ার চ্যাম্পিয়ন্স ট্রফির সেরা একাদশ